Vivo X80 Lite 5G Launched With Mid-Range Hardware and Liquid-Cooling

Vivo’s X80 series has received a new entry-level model in the Czech Republic called X80 Lite 5G. Even though it is a budget phone, it offers tons of powerful features.
Design and Display
The phone has narrow bezels with a drop-notch selfie camera at the top center. It has a gaming-friendly antenna design, which means you won’t block the antenna lines if you hold it horizontally while gaming, which can potentially block Wi-Fi and network signals.
On the back, it has an anti-reflective fluorite glass that gives it a glossy finish. Its gold variant reflects different colors of dawn and dusk, while the black one has a beautiful diamond pattern.
In addition, it has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate including an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Internals and Storage
Despite being an entry-level phone, it features a middle of the road MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chip with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which can be expanded through a microSD card slot. In software, it boots Android 12 OS with FunTouch OS 12 on top.
The phone is a treat for gamers, as it consists of features like a liquid-cooling system, stereo speakers, and 4D haptic vibration in games.
Cameras
The drop-notch selfie camera houses a 50MP sensor with autofocus support. At the back, it equips an OIS-enabled 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.
Battery and Pricing
The device has a 4,400mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.
As previously mentioned, it comes in two colors sunrise gold and diamond black. It has been launched for $439 in the Czech Republic, but it is unlikely to be released in Asia due to being a rebranded version of the Vivo V25 5G.
Vivo X80 Lite 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 900
- CPU: Octa-core (Arm Cortex-A78 Up to 2.4GHz and Arm Cortex-A55 Up to 2GHz)
- GPU: Arm Mali-G68 MC4
- OS: Android 12 OS, FunTouch OS 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 44″ AMOLED with 2404 x 1080 pixels resolution; 270 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB
- Internal: 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64MP (main) + 2MP (macro) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
- Front: 50MP
- Colors: Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black
- Fingerprint sensor: In-display
- Battery: 4,400mAh with 44W fast charging
- Price: $439