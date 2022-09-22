Google Career Certificates Launched in Pakistan

Google has finally introduced Career Certifications in Pakistan, with the official launch of the initiative taking place earlier today.

The search engine giant had launched these career certifications under its Grow With Google program back in 2020. Now, 2 years later, the program is finally available in Pakistan.

The initiative has been made possible with the support of the Institute of Rural Management (IRM), the country’s largest capacity-building and training institute, and Ignite, a state-owned company that operates digital skills training programs.

Enrolled individuals are required to allocate 10 hours for study every week to complete the following certifications in six months.

IT Support

Project Management

UX Design

Data Analysis

IT Automation

Digital Marketing and E-Commerce

These courses will be taught on Coursera, a US-based open online course provider founded by Stanford University in 2012. Interested candidates can initially enroll for a 7-day full access free trial, after that they’ll have to either pay a monthly fee or avail financial aid to complete the entire course and obtain a certificate.

The certificates of IT Support, UX Design, Project Management, and Data Analytics courses cost $14 per month on Coursera.

Besides, IRM and Ignite will also provide scholarships to deserving/needy students, allowing them to acquire certificates for absolutely free.

In an official statement, Google said Pakistan is rapidly coming online, with over 57% of the population connected to the internet. This shows a change in behaviors, and it is impacting the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the emerging digital economy.

With Google Career Certificates, enrolled individuals will be able to prepare for a new career in a high-growth area in under 6 months, with no experience required, the statement added.

Visit Grow With Google for more details.