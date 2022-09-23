Babar and Rizwan are Officially the Best Batting Pair in T20 Cricket

After suffering three straight losses including two in the Asia Cup 2022 and then in the series opener against England, Pakistan recovered to easily defeat the visitors by 10 wickets in the second game of the series.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were heavily criticized for their poor performance at the Asia Cup 2022, sprung back into form, with the former smashing a scintillating century and the latter scoring an unbeaten fifty.

The opening pair added another century partnership in the shortest format of the game, increasing their tally to seven and setting a new record for the most century stands in men’s T20I cricket.

Pair Country Total Babar-Rizwan Pakistan 7 Rahul-Rohit India 5 Dhawan-Rohit India 4 Finch-Warner Australia 4 Guptill- Williamson New Zealand 4

It is important to note that since 2021, Rizwan has scored 665 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 133 in 14 successful chases, whereas Babar has scored 562 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 138.

It was also the second time both openers chased down targets above 150 without losing a wicket. Pakistan did it for the first time against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup and last night was only the second instance.