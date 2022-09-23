Prolific Babar and Rizwan Break Their Own T20I Partnership Record

Pakistan’s opening duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, put on a record partnership in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England on Thursday at National Stadium in Karachi.

The opening pair broke their own record of 197 runs against South Africa with an unbeaten 203-run partnership, which is now the highest in a 10-wicket win in all T2o games, not just the T20Is.

In the second game, the right-handed batters batted brilliantly and pursued a massive total of 199 runs with three balls to spare. Rizwan scored 88 not out off 51 balls, while Babar scored an unbeaten 110 from 66 balls.

The opening pair also broke Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma’s record of 1,743 partnership runs in the shortest format of the game. With 1,929 runs together, Babar and Rizwan became the most prolific T20I pair in the world.

The Babar-Rizwan opening combination was heavily criticized over strike rate during the first six overs, and most of the former cricketers urged that the team should find another opening pair for the format.

It is worth noting that targets of above 150 have been chased without losing any wicket only three times, and the Men in Green have done so twice, once against India and now against England.

The Babar-led team has recovered from three successive defeats, two in the Asia Cup and one against England. The Men in Green will face the visitors in the third encounter today at the National Stadium Karachi.