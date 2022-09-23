Babar Azam Becomes 1st Pakistani to Score Two T20I Centuries

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, scored a scintillating century in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England at the National Stadium Karachi, leading his team to a 10-wicket victory.

The opening batter scored an unbeaten 110 runs from 66 deliveries, including nine boundaries and five maximums, making him the first Pakistani player to score two centuries in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses England’s Jos Buttler to Set Unique Record

The all-format captain got his first century against South Africa in the third T20I at Centurion in 2021. Pakistan was chasing 205 runs at the time, and he struck 122 runs off 59 balls, including 15 boundaries and four sixes.

The 27-year-old batter returned to form in style after receiving harsh criticism for his dismal performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where he scored only 68 runs in six innings and had the best score of 30.

Talking about the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring 199 runs thanks to skipper Moeen Ali’s 55 off 23 and Ben Duckett’s 43 off 22, while Haris Rauf and Dahani grabbed two wickets each.

In reply, the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan batted brilliantly and got over the line with three balls to spare. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 88 off 51 deliveries while Babar Azam was awarded player of the match.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green bounced back in style after losing three consecutive matches to level the seven-match T20I series at 1-1, with the third match taking place today at National Stadium Karachi.