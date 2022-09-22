Ex-Cricketer Makes Shocking Relevation About Rizwan-Sarfaraz Rivalry

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has been in the form of his life for the last couple of years, demonstrating exceptional performance as an opener in the shortest format of cricket.

The wicket-keeper’s consistent performance has pushed Pakistan’s former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, out of the playing eleven, but most of Sarfaraz’s fans and former cricketers are still optimistic about his return.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee announced the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 last week, and Mohammad Haris, a young wicketkeeper, was named as Rizwan’s backup.

Former Pakistan cricketer, Sikander Bakht, recently claimed that the Champions Trophy-winning skipper is unlikely to play for the country again.

While speaking in an interview regarding the announced T20 World Cup squad and the ongoing England series, Sikander Bakht claimed that Rizwan has stated that he “won’t let him [Sarfaraz] return.”

Bakht went on to say that a cricketer he met at a program told him that once Rizwan said, “I won’t let Sarfaraz return to the Pakistan team. This is what I have heard. I might be wrong.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 30-year-old wicket-keeper recently dethroned Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, from the top spot of the batting rankings in the shortest format.

Rizwan also equaled Babar Azam’s record of becoming the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in T20I cricket during the first match against England, surpassing Indian batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Australian captain, Aron Finch.