Babar Overtakes Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s Most Successful T20I Captain

Pakistan comfortably defeated England by ten wickets at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday in the second game of the seven-match T20I series, owing to Babar Azam’s dazzling century and Mohammad Rizwan’s fifty.

Following the ten-wicket win, Pakistan leveled the series at 1-1, and Babar became Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain, surpassing former skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning the most matches.

ALSO READ Prolific Babar and Rizwan Break Their Own T20I Partnership Record

The all-format captain currently has 30 T20I wins as Pakistani captain out of 49 matches, whereas the Champions Trophy-winning captain has 29 T20I wins for Pakistan out of 37.

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, won 19 out of 43 matches, Mohammad Hafeez 18 out of 29, while Shoaib Malik’s team won 13 out of 20 games in the shortest format.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses England’s Jos Buttler to Set Unique Record

Captain Matches Won Lost Babar Azam 49 30 14 Sarfaraz Ahmad 37 29 8 Shahid Afridi 43 19 24 Mohammad Hafeez 29 18 11 Shoaib Malik 20 13 7

The all-format captain also scored an unbeaten 110 runs off 66 balls, including 11 boundaries and five maximums, breaking Inzamam-ul-record Haq’s for most centuries as a Pakistani captain.

The 27-year-old also became the first Pakistani to score two hundreds in the shortest format. He scored his first century against South Africa in 2021 when Pakistan was chasing a mammoth 205-run total.

The right-hander also surpassed Australian captain, Aaron Finch, to become the fifth highest run-scorer in T20Is and became the second Pakistani and youngest cricketer to reach 8,000 T20 runs.