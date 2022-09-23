Hydrogen the Missing Link to a Climate-Safe and Sustainable Energy Future: Chairman NEPRA

Hydrogen could prove to be a missing link to a climate-safe, sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future for Pakistan, says Chairman Nepra in a webinar.

The National Electric and Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) held a webinar today, titled “Power from Hydrogen” at NEPRA Headquarters. The webinar was presided over by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqui, and Member NEPRA, Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, and attended by a large number of NEPRA professionals, power sector stakeholders, members of the academia, and others.

The main objective was to create awareness amongst the participants about the use of hydrogen as a fuel for power generation and the progress made so far while moving towards zero emissions, storage and safety issues, and other important aspects.

Chairman NEPRA, in his opening remarks, highlighted that rapid growth of the global hydrogen economy can bring significant geo-economic and geo-political shifts giving rise to a wave of new interdependencies.

Hydrogen could prove to be a missing link to a climate-safe, sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy future. Chairman NEPRA also stressed the need to tap into this potential and plan for a gradual transition.

International Hydrogen System Analysts and Resource Persons, Mr. Evan Reznicek, from M/s NREL and Mr. Louis Strydom from M/s Wartsila, also made detailed presentations highlighting the major aspects of hydrogen-based fuels, power generation from hydrogen, its storage, and safety concerns.