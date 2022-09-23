Ireland Books Place in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Ireland edged Scotland and Thailand beat PNG to fill the final two spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier playoffs along with Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The win confirmed Ireland’s place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

A four-wicket haul from PNG’s Vicky Ara’a restricted Thailand to just 93 for 8 batting first after winning the toss. At 34 for 5, Thailand was in huge trouble before Chanida Sutthiruang pulled things back for the team with an unbeaten 32-ball 36. PNG too had a bumpy ride while chasing the low total. With 21 needed off two overs, Boochatham delivered a brilliant over, taking three wickets and conceding just four runs as Thailand gained control. They went on to seal the match by 12 runs and book a place in the playoffs.

On an important day in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Ireland sealed a place in the Qualifier playoffs with a win over Scotland at the Tolerance Oval. Batting first, Ireland posted 164 runs on the board. Scotland made 145 for 8, falling short by 19 runs as Ireland went through to the Qualifier playoffs.

Women’s T20 World Cup spots are on the line on Friday, with the winners of the semi-finals booking their tickets to South Africa 2023.

Bangladesh takes on Thailand in the afternoon fixture, with Ireland meeting Zimbabwe in the second semi-final.