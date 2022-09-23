Shoaib Akhtar Draws Parallels Between Chase Masters Kohli and Babar

Shoaib Akhtar praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for “mastering the art” of chasing massive totals. Shoaib Akhtar also declared both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli to be “chase masters.”

ALSO READ PCB Denies Rumors of Not Paying Domestic Cricketers for Local Competitions

In front of a pumped-up and packed National Stadium, Babar Azam struck his second T20I century against England. In pursuit of 200 runs, the top batter hit 110 off 66 balls. Babar Azam’s outstanding performance enabled Pakistan to comfortably chase the big target.

Shoaib Akhtar praised the star batter for his amazing knock to make possible the record-shattering chase. He also compared Babar Azam and Virat Kohli for their phenomenal run-chasing ability. Shoaib Akhtar said, “Virat Kohli is a chase master. Babar Azam has now mastered the art.”

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan are Officially the Best Batting Pair in T20 Cricket

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan delivered a superb batting performance on Thursday, helping Pakistan comfortably chase 200 runs in the second T20I against England