Babar Azam Becomes The Youngest Batter to Complete 8,000 T20 Runs

Pakistan team’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, regained his form following a dismal showing in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, where he only scored 68 runs in six innings, with a top score of 30 against Sri Lanka.

During the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England, the right-hander hit an unbeaten 110 off 66 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes, to help the Men in Green level the series at 1-1.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan are Officially the Best Batting Pair in T20 Cricket

With a match-winning knock, the 27-year-old broke many batting records, including being the first Pakistani to hit a second century in the shortest format of cricket and the highest-ever chase without losing a wicket.

Meanwhile, the elegant batter also surpassed the India batting great, Virat Kohli, in another record, becoming the second in cricket history to reach the 8,000 T20 runs milestone at the youngest age.

ALSO READ PCB Denies Rumors of Not Paying Domestic Cricketers for Local Competitions

The all-format captain also became the second Pakistani batter to reach the milestone just behind seasoned batter Shoaib Malik and also the fastest batter, having completed the feat in nine years and 295 days.

Batter Team Innings Chris Gayle West Indies 213 Babar Azam Pakistan 218 Virat Kohli India 243

Babar Azam now needs just 105 more runs in three innings to pass Virat Kohli for the fastest 3,000 T20I runs. He has also surpassed Virat Kohli and former South African legendary batter, Hashim Amla in ODI records.