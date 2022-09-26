Another Pakistan Army Helicopter Carrying SSG Commandos Crashes in Balochistan

A Pakistan Army helicopter has crashed while on a flight operation close to the Khost region of Balochistan, allegedly martyring six army personnel.

According to initial reports, a naik, two majors, and three commandos from the Special Service Group (SSG) are among the martyrs.

ALSO READ Analysis: Car Prices Are Going to Rise Again Very Soon

A Pakistani journalist, Mughees Ali, tweeted in this regard and said that the martyrs include Major Muneeb, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Wahid, Naik Jalil, Sepoy Imran, and Sepoy Shoaib.

🚨Breaking News/ ISPR

A Pakistani army helicopter crashed lduring flying mission near Khost , Harnai Balochistan late last night . All 6 personnel on board including 2 pilots have embraced shahadat

Shaheeds include

Maj Muhammad Muneeb Afzal Pilot

Maj Khurram Shahzad Pilot

1/1 — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) September 26, 2022

ALSO READ Security Cams in Islamabad’s Commercial Areas to be Connected with Safe City Project

Note that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has yet to release an official statement about the incident. However, Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, expressing sorrow over the tragedy on Twitter prayed for the martyrs and their families and said that the whole nation is with them.

ہرنائی بلوچستان میں پاک فوج کے ہیلی کاپٹر کے حادثے میں 2 پائلٹس سمیت 6 فوجی اہلکاروں کی شہادت پر دل شدید دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہے۔اللہ تعالی سے دعا ہے کہ وہ شہداء کو جنت الفردوس میں جگہ عطا فرمائے اور ان کے لواحقین کو صبر جمیل دے۔ پوری قوم غمزدہ خاندانوں کے دکھ میں شریک ہے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 26, 2022

A similar incident occurred last month when a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying top officials went missing in Balochistan. Later, it was revealed that six army personnel, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, lost their lives while conducting flood relief operations.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.