Another Pakistan Army Helicopter Carrying SSG Commandos Crashes in Balochistan

By Salman Ahmed | Published Sep 26, 2022 | 10:40 am

A Pakistan Army helicopter has crashed while on a flight operation close to the Khost region of Balochistan, allegedly martyring six army personnel.

According to initial reports, a naik, two majors, and three commandos from the Special Service Group (SSG) are among the martyrs.

ALSO READ

A Pakistani journalist, Mughees Ali, tweeted in this regard and said that the martyrs include Major Muneeb, Major Khurram Shahzad, Subedar Wahid, Naik Jalil, Sepoy Imran, and Sepoy Shoaib.

ALSO READ

Note that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has yet to release an official statement about the incident. However, Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, expressing sorrow over the tragedy on Twitter prayed for the martyrs and their families and said that the whole nation is with them.

A similar incident occurred last month when a Pakistan Army helicopter carrying top officials went missing in Balochistan. Later, it was revealed that six army personnel, including Lt General Sarfraz Ali, lost their lives while conducting flood relief operations.

Note: Featured image  is only for illustration purposes.

Salman Ahmed

close
>