Brazilian Goalkeeping Coach to Join Pakistan Football Team

Brazilian footballer, Marcelo Costa Schroeder, has been appointed Pakistan’s goalkeeping coach.

After FIFA lifted the ban on football, the PFF plans to resurrect the country’s football activities. In this regard, the reconstruction of Pakistan’s national football team is well underway. The services of a Brazilian goalkeeping coach have been secured to assist the national team.

Marcelo Costa Schroeder began his career as a goalkeeper in 1994. He eventually earned AFC Level 3, Brazil Football Federation, and Qatar Football Federation coaching certificates. In 2010, he obtained his FIFA-accredited coaching certificate.

Marcelo Costa Schroeder previously worked with the Pakistan football squad during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in 2019. The goalkeeping coach expressed delight upon rejoining the team. He also thanked PFF for trusting in his abilities to once again work with the team.