Gilgit-Baltistan to Start Free Dedicated Bus Service For Women

By Waleed Shah | Published Sep 26, 2022 | 3:52 pm

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has announced the imminent launch of a free exclusive bus service for women. The announcement came from GB’s chief secretary office’s official Twitter page.

According to the update, the buses will run during rush hours along the main thoroughfares of Gilgit and Skardu. However, the government is yet to announce the exact routes and timings within each city.

ALSO READ

The tweet states, addressing the women of the district:

Now you can travel in a safe and comfortable environment and go freely to your schools, universities, colleges, hospitals, clinics and markets. Another landmark event by the Government of GB for the public. Starting first in Gilgit city and Skardu City.

The announcement received positive feedback from the netizens, along with a request for strict regulation of taxi fares in the GB region.

Toll Plaza Dispute

Transporters have threatened to forcibly remove the toll tax plaza on Karakoram Highway (KKH) following the tax rate hike.

The increase has made it difficult for service providers to continue operations. President of Hazara Transporters Association Jan Alam highlighted:

The contractor has increased the monthly toll tax for transporters from Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 2,200, which we cannot accept under any circumstances. The daily toll, which was previously Rs. 50 per day, has been doubled, adding to our financial burden; this should be reversed immediately.

ALSO READ

He added that the decision to double the taxes is illegal. The transporters agreed to the plaza construction on the agreement of fixed toll tax rates, which the contractor has breached.

General secretary of the association, Parvez Khan Swati, stated that almost all roads, including the Karakoram Highway, are in terrible condition due to the incorrect use of toll tax money. The authorities are yet to respond to the threats as tensions continue to pile in the region.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

close
>