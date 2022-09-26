New Toyota Prius Model Spotted in Japan [Photos]

Prius is arguably one of the most important modern cars in the history of Toyota and the car industry. However, a few recent reports suggested that the company may kill off the Prius in the interest of a new offering.

Fortunately, the recent spy shots of a new Prius in camouflage have debunked those reports. The company is seemingly working on a new model for the Japanese market.

Although it’s well concealed, the photos give away certain details. The new Prius follows a similar design language as its predecessor, with smooth body lines and a curved silhouette.

The nose looks similar to the Toyota bZ4X, with a sharp bonnet and sleek headlights. The remainder looks the same as the forth-gen Prius, with a squatted rear end, a downward-sloping roofline, and a hunkered-down stance.

Although not much is known about the car, speculations suggest that it will likely have a hybrid-assisted 1.6-liter engine. Rumors also indicate that the new Prius will debut during mid-to-late 2024.

Toyota IMC’s Efforts Towards Hybridization

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is actively upgrading its assembly plant to locally assemble hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) by next year. The company will launch the locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross in 2023.

Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali stated that the company aims to launch its hybrid crossover SUV in a Rs. 5 to 7 million price bracket. However, given the current economic situation, its price will be much higher.