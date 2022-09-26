Here’s How Much it Costs To Import Vs Locally Buy iPhone 14 in Pakistan

Import taxes in Pakistan are sky-high at the moment, whether it be for smartphones, laptops, GPUs, cars, or other items. This is the main reason why smartphone prices in Pakistan have been getting worse over the years. It’s gotten to a point where a mobile phone can cost more than double its original price in Pakistan.
Apple’s new iPhones arrived in Pakistan this month and the local price tags are as absurd as you would expect. A base iPhone 14 costs $799 in the US, which is Rs. 192,343 at the moment. However, buying a 128 GB iPhone 14 in Pakistan can cost around Rs. 381,999 on Telemart and other online retailers.
But how much does it cost to import an iPhone yourself? Is it more economical than buying a phone locally? We can finally answer these questions now that we have official figures on import taxes from FBR.
Here are the import taxes on mobile phones taken directly from a leaked document from FBR.
Note: Regulatory Duty = RD, Sales Tax = ST, Withholding Tax = WHT and Mobile Levy = ML.
- Up to $30: RD (Rs. 300), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100) ML (Rs. 100)
- $30 to $100: RD (Rs. 3,000), ST (Rs. 200), WHT (Rs. 100), ML (Rs. 200)
- $100 to $200: RD (Rs. 7,500), ST (Rs. 1,680), WHT (Rs. 930), ML (Rs. 600)
- $200 to $350: RD (Rs. 11,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 970), ML (Rs. 1,800)
- $350 to $500: RD (Rs. 15,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 5,000), ML (Rs. 4,000)
- $500 to $700: RD (Rs. 22,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 11,500), ML (Rs. 8,000)
- Above $700: RD (Rs. 22,000), ST (17% of base USD value), WHT (Rs. 11,500), ML (Rs. 16,000)
According to these figures, importing a 128 GB iPhone 14 should cost about Rs. 274,541. Here is the breakdown:
(RD) Rs. 22,000 + ST (17% of 192,343 = Rs. 32,698) + WHT (Rs. 11,500) + ML (Rs. 16,000) + phone value ($799 = Rs. 192,343). All of this adds up to Rs. 274,541, which is more than Rs. 100,000 lower than the local price.
Here is a price comparison of all iPhone 14 models.
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
|Model
|Import
|Local Purchase
|128 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 274,541
|Rs. 381,999
|256 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 302,707
|Rs. 404,999
|512 GB iPhone 14
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 454,999
|128 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 302,707
|Rs. 499,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 330,872
|Rs. 529,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Plus
|Rs. 387,203
|Rs. 569,999
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
|Model
|Import
|Local Purchase
|128 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 330,872
|Rs. 464,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 479,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 415,368
|Rs. 549,999
|1 TB iPhone 14 Pro
|Rs. 471,699
|Rs. 609,999
|128 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 359,037
|Rs. 539,999
|256 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 387,203
|Rs. 569,999
|512 GB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 443,534
|Rs. 609,999
|1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Rs. 499,865
|Rs. 669,999
These prices have been taken from the US models, so phones imported from other countries may have slightly different rates. It is also worth mentioning that paying these taxes will automatically grant PTA’s approval, so you will not need to pay an extra fee for it.
The import prices mentioned above are the final prices of the handsets. You may have to pay for shipping depending on the retailer, but you can also get someone to bring it to you from a different country.
Note that if a phone is brought as personal baggage, you will not have to pay withholding taxes for it.