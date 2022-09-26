NTISB Warns Job Seekers Against Malicious Indian Domain Collecting Data

The National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) has issued an advisory regarding a malicious Indian domain that is being used to collect personally identifiable information of Pakistanis.

According to the advisory, a malicious Indian domain applyforme.pk has been identified that pretends to be legitimate and advertises Ministry of Defence vacancies.

Analysis reveals that the domain is operating allegedly to deceive Ministry of Defence job applicants and extract personally identifiable information. Such information can be used to entrap citizens and conduct cyber espionage campaigns. NTISB has advised users to refrain from such domains.

It has highlighted that the official website for applying to Ministry of Defence jobs is mod.gov.pk. NTISB has asked users not to reveal personal or financial information on websites.

Other recommendations issued by NTISB include: