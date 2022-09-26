Zameen.com Holds another PSE in Karachi, Receives Overwhelming Response

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized another Property Sales Event (PSE) at a private hotel in Karachi.

The event featured some 23 premium property ventures including Roomi Icon, Saeeda Residency, Aziz Excellency and Athar’s Aman Castle. The projects showcased during the two-day property saga are all being exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Sales Shoaib Anees, and other senior officials were also in attendance to offer exclusive insights about the real estate sector.

During the event, a marketing and sales rights agreement was also signed between Zameen.com and Al-Rauf Smart City, which was attended by Al-Rauf Smart City CEO Danish bin Rauf and other officials.

Addressing the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood stated that the exhibits were aimed to provide the public with all the factual information they needed to make informed decisions related to property investments.

He opined that the southern regions of Pakistan offered golden investment opportunities and any investments here would yield attractive returns.

Director Sales (South) Shoaib Anees said that Karachi was the commercial hub of Pakistan and that any economic changes would cause ripples across the country. He was of the view that PSE Karachi would benefit the property sector everywhere.

He added that Zameen.com was trusted by the masses, a fact which was evident by the high attendance rate of people.

During the event, the company’s expert sales team gave a presentation highlighting the current situation of the real estate sector in the country’s southern region, relevant market figures, and other essential insights in order to promote secure and hassle-free investment in the industry.