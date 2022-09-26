Education Ministry Announces Top Vacancies in Three Universities in Islamabad

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has announced vacancies of two Vice-Chancellors (VCs) and a Rector in three public universities in Islamabad.

According to details, one Vice-Chancellor (VC) vacancy each at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), and a position of Rector at International Islamic University (IIU) will be vacant and filled under legal procedure.

The Search Committee, responsible for appointing the VCs and the Rector, is inviting applications from competent academic leaders and administrators who will further develop the above-mentioned educational institutes.

Here is all you need to know about the vacant positions:

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must:

Not be more than 65 years of age.

Have a Ph.D. degree from HEC-recognized or UNESCO-listed institutions.

Have experience in a Senior Academic, Research, and Management leadership position.

Possess distinguished research and publications record.

Qualification and Experience

Applicants will be assessed based on their leadership capabilities and evidence of their scholarship, administration, meaningful research, strategic planning, financial management, and resource development.

Applicants must possess a holistic understanding of issues related to the higher education sector, including pedagogy and quality assurance, research and development (R&D), economic impacts, development of human and financial resources, and constructive social interaction with communities by creating such an atmosphere at varsities.

Terms of Appointment

The Chancellor of the respective university will make appointments of VCs and Rector for a period of four years and appointed persons will be entitled to draw a ‘VC Salary Package’.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply at HEC’s career section on its website or directly on the ministry’s website. They are also required to submit a separate plan of no more than 300 words for the specific institution for which they apply, as well as a one-page letter of intent.

Other Information

Hard copies will not be accepted.

Government/semi-government employees are required to apply through the proper channel.

Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and they will not receive traveling allowance and dearness allowance (TA/DA).

Contact Detail

For any query, applicants can contact Raja Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, Joint Secretary (Policy) at MoFEPT, in Room No. 124, C Block, first floor of Pak Secretariat in the federal capital. They can also call on 051-111-119-432 or email at [email protected] for more information.