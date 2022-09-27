Careem, MicroEnsure Pakistan Expand Insurance Partnership

Careem has partnered with MicroEnsure Pakistan to provide a range of innovative life, health, and accident insurance products to Captains upon payment of nominal subscription charges.

This partnership is an addition to the work both companies have been doing together since 2019 in the design and delivery of insurance products for Careem Captains.

In the wake of rising demand from Captains for providing risk protection to one of their most valuable assets, i.e. smartphones, the teams have collaborated and created two products.

Careem Screen Protect provides a financial benefit if the smartphone screen of a Captain is accidentally broken. Similarly, Careem Mobile Protect provides compensation in the event of loss or theft of smartphones anywhere in Pakistan.

As before, these products are being offered against payment of nominal prices and under a simple process.

The two teams kicked off expansion in the product suite in a gathering at MicroEnsure’s offices in Islamabad.

Feroz Jaleel, Country Head Careem Pakistan, remarked, “Smartphone is a key component between a Captain’s engagement with Careem and any damage or loss to those creates inconvenience for a Captain. This partnership will aid in helping Captains deal with such eventualities in a sophisticated manner ultimately improving their lives.”

Rehan Butt, CEO MicroEnsure Pakistan, said, “These new products are evidence of our continued strive for coming up with innovative products to mitigate the financial impact of common risks faced by Pakistanis, especially during these days of high inflation and economic challenges where an unexpected event will cause a Captain additional expense.”

“We expect that these products will be a great success among Careem Captains and look forward to bringing more innovative products in the future,” he added.