Babar Azam Moves Up in T20I Rankings After Century Against England

Pakistan all-format skipper, Babar Azam, has moved up to the third spot in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings courtesy of a brilliant ton against England in the second T20I.

Wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has further consolidated his spot at the top of the rankings thanks to solid batting displays against England, leading his side to victories in second and fourth T20Is.

The seven-match series is evenly balanced at 2-2 after the end of the Karachi leg, with the Lahore leg set to kick off with the fifth T20I today. The last two games will be played on Friday and Sunday.

On the other hand, India’s Suryakumar Yadav has replaced South Africa’s Aiden Markram in the second position after he scored 69 runs on 36 balls in the third T20I against Australia. He helped his side to chase down the target of 187 and bag the series 2-1.

ALSO READ Pakistan Wins Bronze at Women’s Tent Pegging Grand Prix in Jordan

Here are the complete ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings: