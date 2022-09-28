Babar Azam Moves Up in T20I Rankings After Century Against England

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 28, 2022 | 2:08 pm

Pakistan all-format skipper, Babar Azam, has moved up to the third spot in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings courtesy of a brilliant ton against England in the second T20I.

Wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has further consolidated his spot at the top of the rankings thanks to solid batting displays against England, leading his side to victories in second and fourth T20Is.

The seven-match series is evenly balanced at 2-2 after the end of the Karachi leg, with the Lahore leg set to kick off with the fifth T20I today. The last two games will be played on Friday and Sunday.

On the other hand, India’s Suryakumar Yadav has replaced South Africa’s Aiden Markram in the second position after he scored 69 runs on 36 balls in the third T20I against Australia. He helped his side to chase down the target of 187 and bag the series 2-1.

Here are the complete ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings:

Rank Player Country Rating Points
1 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 861
2 Suryakumar Yadav India 801
3 Babar Azam Pakistan 799
4 Aiden Markram South Africa 792
5 Aaron Finch Australia 707
6 Dawid Malan England 689
7 Devon Conway New Zealand 683
8 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 677
9 Muhammad Waseem UAE 650
10 Reeza Hendricks South Africa 628

 

Haroon Hayder

