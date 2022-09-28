BCCI Responds to ECB’s Proposal of Hosting Pakistan-India Test Series

Pakistan and India have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Pakistan toured India for an ODI and a T20I series in 2012-13, with the visiting side winning the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a draw.

Yesterday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) offered to host a Pakistan-India bilateral Test series. The arch-rivals last met in a Test series in 2007-08 in India, with the home team winning the series 1-0.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has, however, turned down England’s informal proposal for the series. A report citing a close source to the Indian cricket authority said that chances of bilateral series in the near future are “next to nil.”

Earlier, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, also expressed the desire to play a four-nation series comprising Pakistan, India, England, and Australia, but the BCCI didn’t seem interested and rejected the proposal.

“The matches would draw huge audiences in the United Kingdom, which has a strong South Asian population, and it will also create a lot of sponsorship and television viewers,” the Telegraph explained the reason behind the offer.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and India faced each other in two Asia Cup games this year, with both winning one, and that they will meet each other again in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on October 23.