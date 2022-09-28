FFC Wins Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Award for 2021

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited has once again secured a top ranking in the ‘Best Corporate and Sustainability Reports for the Year – 2021’ maintaining its traditional corporate excellence.
In recognition of transparent reporting, good governance practices and to promote integrated thinking within the organization considering both financial and non-financial information adopted by the FFC, these awards were announced by a joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).
FFC’s Annual Reports have been awarded the following accolades:
- First position in Best Overall Corporate Report Award for the 14th time
- First position in Best Corporate Report in the Chemical Sector Award for the 18th time
- First position in Best Sustainability Report Award for the 6th time
Representing Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited was Azhar Khan who received the award at the ceremony that was held at a local hotel in Karachi.