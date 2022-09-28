FFC Wins Best Corporate and Sustainability Report Award for 2021

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited has once again secured a top ranking in the ‘Best Corporate and Sustainability Reports for the Year – 2021’ maintaining its traditional corporate excellence.

In recognition of transparent reporting, good governance practices and to promote integrated thinking within the organization considering both financial and non-financial information adopted by the FFC, these awards were announced by a joint committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

FFC’s Annual Reports have been awarded the following accolades:

First position in Best Overall Corporate Report Award for the 14th time

First position in Best Corporate Report in the Chemical Sector Award for the 18th time

First position in Best Sustainability Report Award for the 6th time

Representing Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited was Azhar Khan who received the award at the ceremony that was held at a local hotel in Karachi.