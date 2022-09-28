Foodpanda, Coca-Cola Partner to Bring Exclusive Deals and Discounts

foodpanda, Coca-Cola Ićećek Pakistan, and The Coca-Cola Export Corporation have entered into a long-term partnership to bring exclusive deals and discounts to foodpanda customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda, stated, “Consumer behavior in Pakistan is constantly evolving, making food delivery platforms increasingly popular for the convenience and enhanced experience it provides to consumers.”

“As Pakistan’s leading online delivery service, we are extremely excited to partner with the biggest consumer brand Coca-Cola in bringing customers their favorite meals from thousands of restaurants across the country,” he added.

Fahad Ashraf, Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company Pakistan & Afghanistan, said, “This partnership is a natural synergy for a growing market that increasingly depends on digital technology for lifestyle choices from food to groceries.”

“We want to not just expand the service delivery mechanisms but also the quality so our customers can be happier and find what they need with the ease that applications like foodpanda provide.”

On this occasion, Syed Murtaza Abbas, Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Ićećek Pakistan, said, “This partnership will contribute to simplifying the lives of our customers and increase the availability of Coca-Cola products.”

“We are not only expanding the service delivery system but also working to standardize the service delivery for our customers so that they can use this platform in a convenient way and benefit from it,” he added.

foodpanda, Coca-Cola Ićećek Pakistan, and The Coca-Cola Export Corporation have kicked off the partnership with a nationwide campaign, #MagicMeals, to make mealtimes more magical, allowing users to save, while pairing their chosen lunch or dinner feast with their favorite beverage.

In the coming months, they will focus on campaigns revolving around key events and enhancing the food experience for customers.