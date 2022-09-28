Iceland Cricket’s Witty Response to England’s Proposal for Indo-Pak Series Goes Viral

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to host a bilateral Test series between Pakistan and India in order to end the long hiatus of bilateral relations between the arch-rivals.

Since 2012-13, the two neighboring countries have only competed in ICC events. The last white-ball series between the two teams was played in 2012-13, and the last Test series took place in 2007-08 when Pakistan toured India.

After the news spread on social media, millions of cricket fans from both sides reacted positively to the offer. Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Iceland Cricket responded with a humorous take.

In response to England’s proposal, Iceland Cricket stated in a tweet that they had only recently learned of the offer, but that they are also willing to do the same and can provide nearly 24 hours of daylight every day in June and July.

We hear @ECB_cricket have offered to host a Test series between India and Pakistan. We officially announce to @ICC that we are also offering to do the same & can provide near 24 hour daylight in June and July, as well as better Tweets covering the matches. Sniper security too. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 27, 2022

Sharing a photo of the Ashes Trophy, they hilariously added that they would provide this volcanic trophy in the three-match Test series between Pakistan and India, but it was previously being handed to one of their club teams instead.

This is the Volcanic Ashes trophy for when Pakistan play India in a 3 Test series here. It's currently given to the winners of our indoor club tournament, but we can create a new mickey mouse event & trophy for them. Filled with ash from our eruptions & set in a basaltic base. pic.twitter.com/e9K30bJBi9 — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) September 27, 2022

It is worth noting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has rejected England’s offer for a series and has stated that the chances of a bilateral series taking place in the near future are “next to nil.”