ECC Likely to Upgrade Tablets Used in Cabinet Meetings

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve the replacement of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation’s (NRTC) tablets, used for cabinet portals, with the latest tablets.

Sources told ProPakistani that during the ECC’s meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT) could forward a summary for the replacement of NRTC tablets with the latest ones.

“The ministry of IT could propose replacing NRTC tablets with any other company tablets as they are considered more secure and have updated features,” sources said.

Earlier, it was reported that the National Information Technology Board (NITB) had installed MDM software, developed by a Chennai-based company, to run the portal of the E-cabinet and provided to federal cabinet members in May 2021 after receiving from NRTC.

Presently, the cabinet division is managing all such matters regarding tablets as submission of summaries to the cabinet members.

The ECC will also consider the summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research relating to the award of the 5th international wheat tender 2022 for 300,000 MT as well as the import of wheat through Gwadar seaport.

ECC will also consider the Ministry of Industries and Production summary about the fixation of imported Urea prices.

The ECC will also take up five summaries of petroleum division. The summaries included the revival of revoked petroleum exploration licenses, grant of extension in the validity period of exploration licenses, effective change of control from M/s Eni Pakistan Limited to Prime International Oil and a Gas Company Limited, grant of extension in the validity period of development and production lease of Zamzama covering an area in Dadu and assignment of working interest of M/s Zaver Petroleum Corporation limited to M/s orient petroleum in Bannu west exploration license.

The ECC is also likely to take up the power division’s summary regarding tariff rationalization for the power sector (KE).