Islamabad’s 7th Avenue Flyover Opened For Public

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally opened the 7th avenue flyover for public use. The update came from the official Twitter page of Islamabad Capital Police.

The original deadline for the project was October 2022. Although, later, the government decided to operationalize the roadway on August 14, 2022. Those plans were scrapped, however, due to the relentless rain.

The flyover bypasses the traffic signal previously installed at the location, facilitating traffic traveling to and from Rawalpindi, Bhara Kahu, Murree, and various areas within Islamabad.

National Logistic Cell (NLC) is spearheading this project after it became the lowest bidder. Likewise, Rawal Chowk Flyover project — which was awarded to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) — has also been opened for traffic ahead of schedule.

IJP Road

Although the completion of these projects will alleviate traffic congestion on the expressway and other thoroughfares between the twin cities, the masses eagerly await the rehabilitation of the IJP road — another main thoroughfare under NLC’s list of ongoing projects.

It began in October 2021, with a completion deadline set for April 2023. In a review meeting held in May 2022, CDA learned that NLC had completed 41 percent of the work earlier than planned. While CDA has not disclosed its new completion timeline, the project is likely to conclude before the deadline.