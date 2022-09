Karachi University Awards MPhil and PhD Degrees in Various Disciplines

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of Karachi University (KU) has awarded one DSc, 38 PhD, 75 MPhil, one MD, four MS, and 18 MS Course Work (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees in various disciplines.

According to KU Registrar, Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed, the ASRB in the meeting, under the chairmanship of the KU’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi awarded these degrees.

The DSc degree in Chemistry was awarded to Prof. Dr. Khalid Khan, while the PhD degrees were awarded to Nabeela Afzal (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Muhammad Noman, Humera Sultana, Hamna Nasir, Lubna Naz (Applied Economics [AERC]), Nazish Waris, Shahla Perveen, Uzma Imran, Hira Rafi, Shoaib Ahmad, Maria Azam (Biochemistry), Rabeeya Iftikhar (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Tahir (Chemistry), Syeda Danish Ahmad, Rabia Jaffar (Clinical Psychology), Humera (Computer Science), Abdul Jabbar Dahri (Education), Muhammad Moonis Azad (English [Literature]), Asia Neelam (Environmental Studies), Atif Uddin, Hatim Aziz Solangi (Law), Mehwish Shafi Khan, Sumayyah Saadi (Mathematics), Aneela Mehboob, Dr. Muhammad Farooque Baig (Microbiology), Rabia Mehtab (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sehreen Far Bukhari (Philosphy), Shabir Ijaz (Plant Conservation), Malik Safdar, Farhana Mukhtar (Political Science), Abdul Lateef Kalwar, Usman Ali, Sofia Bano, Hassaan Ahmed (Public Administration), Wajiha Shahid (Social Work), Frah Syed, Irum Nayyar (Urdu), and Hafiz Muhammad Yunus (Usool-Ud-din).

Meanwhile, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Sibtain Barkat, Shagufta Siddique (Agriculture and Agribusiness Management), Syeda Tabeer Zehra (Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology), Sumaiya Zaheer, Fatima Zehra (Applied Economics [AERC]), Hafsa (Arabic), Sadia Munawer, Noureen (Botany), Bibi Zainab, Wajiha Wahid (Biochemistry), Hafiza Farhat ul Ain (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Muhammad Asif (Chemistry), Mazhar Iqbal, Seerat Iqbal, Mohsin Raza, Mahroza Kanwal Khan, Humaira Karim, Iqra Ghaffar, Perveen Bano, Memoona Bibi, Muhammad Awais (Chemistry [HEJ]), Ammarah Javaria, Shania Zafar, Ayla Faisal, Neelam Naz, Reshma Iqbal (Clinical Psychology), Muhammad Farrukh Aslam (Commerce), Akhtar Nawaz, Tariq Javed Bhatti (Criminology), Carissa Prima Simplicia D’Souza (Economics), Humaira Saeed (European Studies [ASCE]), Javeria Naz, Bushra Naseem (Food Science and Technology), Saira Sana Khan (Genetics), Nida Shafaat (General History), Muhammad Hassan, Aurang Zeb (Islamic Learning), Mehdi Hassan (Library and Information Science), Umm-e-Aimen (Marine Biology), Ania Qadri (Mass Communication), Daniyal Ur Rehman, Muhammad Fahad (Mathematics), Mustansir Abbas, Usama Hafeez, Urooba Jamal (Microbiology), Faiza Ramzan, Amber Mirza, Hina Ansar, Saria Tariq, Saleha Tabassum, Dur E Shahwar, Sidrah Asghar (Molecular Medicine), Muhammad Nasir Singhar (Pakistan Studies), Syeda Sara Fatima (Pharmaceutics), Warda Ainuddin, Anosh Tahir (Pharmacology), Rubab Kiran (Pharmacognosy), Sabah Farhat (Physiology), Rabia Akhlaq (Plant Conservation), Aurangzeb (Political Science), Muhammad Asif, Kahkashan Mamal (Psychology), Mustaneer Noor, Anum Shah, Aashi Noor Muhammad (Public Administration), Siraj Ahmed (Quran and Sunnah), Farid Bin Masood (Sociology), Fouzia Shaukat (Space and Planetary Astrophysics [ISPA]), Iqra Khalid, Saba Naz (Statistics), Saira Batool, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Urooj Zehra (Urdu), Muhammad Ayaz (Zoology), and Sumbul (Zoology [MRCRC]).

Furthermore, one Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree was awarded to Dr. Faisal Samdani (MBBS) in Medicine, while Master of Surgery (MS) degree was awarded to Dr. Jawed Ahmed (MBBS) in Thoracic Surgery, MS in Orthopaedic Surgery (JPMC) to M. Sajid Naseem Khan, MS in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery to Dr. Nadia Chughtai, and MS in Neuro Surgery to Dr. Sadia Afsar.