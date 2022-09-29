Zong Launches IDD Make Your Own Bundle

Zong 4G has launched a new, fully customizable International Direct Dialing (IDD) bundle that’s available for both prepaid and postpaid connections.

Staying true to its vision of ‘Let’s Get Digital’, Zong 4G is ensuring that communication with your dear ones stays conveniently accessible through this new bundle.

The ‘Zong IDD Make Your Own Bundle’ comes with fully customizable options for both prepaid and postpaid subscribers.

Available on the My Zong App, Zong customers can subscribe to the new IDD Bundle and select their country of choice (from a list of 14 countries) along with the number of minutes desired (10, 25, 50, 100, 500 – minute tiers).

They can even decide on the validity they require (Daily, Weekly, and Monthly options for prepaid and Monthly only for postpaid [on bill run]) for their chosen bundle.

Download the My Zong App and create your own International Direct Dialing (IDD) bundle as per your need and stay connected with your loved ones abroad.