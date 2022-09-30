Equipment Worth Rs. 5 Million Stolen From Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s (PSCA) equipment worth Rs. 5 million has reportedly been stolen from its cabinet at a traffic signal in Lahore.

According to the details, unidentified burglars broke into its cabinet and stole the costly equipment from the Mughalpura Chowk of the metropolis.

ALSO READ CDA to Add 13 New Routes to Islamabad’s Public Transport Network

Subsequently, the police filed an FIR based on the complaint of Security Supervisor Sajid, who learned about the incident during his visit.

Note here that Lahore Safe City Project is also experiencing several problems with its Rs. 12 billion monitoring system, including facial and license plate recognition, traffic control, and police notifications.

Reportedly, 35 percent of cameras are non-functional, leaving several key avenues unmonitored. Meanwhile, 2,500 of the 7,678 cameras in Lahore are not working, while around 1,000 facial recognition cameras have malfunctioned.

ALSO READ UN to Launch Revised $600 Million Appeal for Flood Affectees of Pakistan

According to the PSCA, facial recognition technology is critical to the safe city project. The surveillance system enables number plate tracking, and traffic control, and provides assistance in law enforcement and crime prevention.

As per the initial plan, the department was supposed to install 8,000 facial recognition cameras covering 137,000 locations across the city. However, it was not implemented due to unknown reasons.

Via 24News