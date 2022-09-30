CDA to Add 13 New Routes to Islamabad’s Public Transport Network

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is preparing to launch 13 new bus routes in two phases. According to CDA Chairman, Capt. (Retd.) Usman Younis, the first phase will see the provision of transport for six congested routes, with PIMS serving as the central point.

Route 1 will run from Allama Iqbal Open University to Shifa International Hospital and then to Potohar Station via I-8 Markaz. Route 2 will run from PIMS to the Secretariat, passing through Jinnah Super and Super Market.

Route 3 will connect G7, G6, Melody Market, Abpara, and NADRA with PIMS. Route 4 will run from F-11 to Red Line Metro station F-8. From PIMS, route 5 will connect sectors G-8, G-9, G-10, and G-11. Route 6 will connect Abpara to Taramri Chowk via Park Road.

In the second phase, the administration will procure buses for seven additional routes. Route 7 will begin at the Police Foundation and end at the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Red Line Metro Station, while Route 8 will link sector D-12 to the Orange Line Metro at G-10.

Route 9 will stretch between F-11 and F-8, while Route 10 will extend service coverage to rural areas from Nilore to Khanna Bridge.

Route 11 will extend up to Chungi No. 26 to provide transportation for residents of the B-17 sector. The details are scarce regarding the remaining two routes.

Younis added that CDA will also create a route from Faizabad to Pir Wadhai, once the IJP road is completed. He added that PIMS will serve as the new routes’ hub, linking the service to Red Line and Orange Line Metro.

Meanwhile, CDA is evaluating the feasibility of all routes and is preparing tender documents for various contractors.