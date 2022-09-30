UN to Launch Revised $600 Million Appeal for Flood Affectees of Pakistan

The United Nations is reportedly likely to launch a revised humanitarian appeal for an additional $600 million for immediate relief assistance for the flood affectees of Pakistan.

The acting Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Humair Karim, informed this during the second meeting of the Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Islamabad.

He informed the participants that the United Nations is in the process of launching a Revised Humanitarian Appeal on October 4 in which an additional $600 million will be asked for in immediate relief assistance. He stated that the UN launched the Flash Appeal on August 30th, 2022, with the assistance of a $160 million grant for flood relief support. Since the calamity proved to be tremendous, the grant was not enough to meet the needs of the affected population.

He further highlighted that Pakistan is currently in the first phase of providing immediate relief to the flood-affected areas with the provision of food, shelter, medical facilities, mosquito nets, etc.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) presented a brief overview of the flood situation in the country and highlighted the method of distributing flood relief goods. The International Development Partners appreciated the efforts and acknowledged the importance of the platform that would help them coordinate with the government in a more effective manner.

The chair informed the participants that by the 15th of October, the Damage Needs Assistance Report would be ready, which would provide a complete picture of the overall damage due to the floods and the actual requirement for flood assistance.

The Ministry of Health apprised the donors about the spread of water-borne diseases, malnutrition in children, and the urgent need for proper medical care for pregnant women in the flood-affected areas and requested the maximum provision of medical supplies, including hygiene kits, delivery kits, antimalarial medicine, etc.

The chair decided to hold a follow-up meeting in about ten days to continue coordination between the government and development partners for flood relief.

During the meeting, the chair requested the Joint Secretary EAD to briefly present the current status of international assistance coming from international development partners. Islam Zaib, Joint Secretary EAD, presented the flood situation and flood relief assistance coming from donor partners including; World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), USA through USAID, UK through FCDO, JICA, Turkey, China, EU, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, OPEC, UAE, Italy through AICS, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Norway, Jordan, Austria, Nepal, France, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Russia, Indonesia, Greece, and UN Agencies, including UNFPA, WHO, FAO, UNICEF, UNHCR, and WFP.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the United Nations Development Program, UNOCHA, Embassies of Turkey and China, British High Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, BISP, Ministry of Food Security, NDMA, and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs.