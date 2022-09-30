PCB Provides Crucial Update on Naseem Shah’s Health

Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, forcing him to miss the final two games of the T20I series against England at home, while also casting doubts on his fitness ahead of the important tri-series in New Zealand and T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, PCB sources revealed that the doctor discharged the national pacer and sent him to the hotel room to spend his quarantine period there. It was also learned that he was feeling better.

According to the latest update, the 19-year-old pacer has been shifted home from his hotel room, where he will complete his two-day isolation period.

Earlier today, it was reported that doctors advised the national cricketer to conduct HRCT, D-dimer, and Ferritin tests but he refused to undergo all three tests. however, his oxygen saturation, on the other hand, was 98%.

Doctors reportedly advised him to remain in isolation for another three days, but he refused. His isolation period will end on Saturday and he will rejoin the national squad on Sunday, the source revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the speedster was recently shifted to a hospital for treatment after developing a high fever where his Dengue test was also conducted, but it was later determined that he had a chest infection.