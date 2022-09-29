Pfizer Donates Rs. 33 Million to Pakistan’s Flood Victims

Pfizer Foundation, the charity arm of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical company Pfizer, has announced to donate Rs. 33 million towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

The funds will be disbursed to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to support the relief efforts by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) across Pakistan.

“These are trying times for the people of Pakistan; first the COVID-19 crisis and now the floods, both have had a devastating impact on all of us. Pfizer stands firmly committed to support efforts toward bringing normalcy to the lives of the people of Pakistan. We stand in solidarity with all those currently affected by these floods and will continue to do everything possible to provide assistance,” said Syed Mohammad Wajeehuddin, Country Manager Pfizer Pakistan.

WFP has reached more than 600,000 people with food assistance in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Sindh, and continues to scale up its emergency response to reach 1.9 million people affected by the floods.

“The people of Pakistan not only need immediate assistance but also longer-term support to restore their livelihoods shattered by the floods,” said Rathi Palakrishnan, Deputy Country Director, WFP Pakistan.

“WFP stands with them – under the leadership of the Government – to help them get through this calamity and build their resilience against future shocks. The donation from the Pfizer Foundation could not come at a more critical time and helps us deliver food, help, and hope,” added Palakrishnan.