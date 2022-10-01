Azam Khan Excluded from CPL 2022 Combined XI Despite Strong Performances

The tenth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) concluded on Friday, with Jamaica Tallawahs emerging victorious after defeating Barbados Royals by eight wickets and 23 balls to spare.

The tournament’s management also announced the team of the tournament consisting of top performers, with two Pakistani players, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir, also making their way into the dream side.

Wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, who was trending on social media to be included in the national squad for the T20 World Cup 2022, did not make the Caribbean Premier League 2022 Team of the Tournament.

The left-arm pacer, Mohammad amir, who played for the Jamaica Tallawahs, displayed an outstanding performance with the ball, ending the tournament as the fourth leading wicket-taker, taking 16 wickets in 11 innings.

Left-handed all-rounder, Imad Wasim, also remained a consistent performer throughout the tournament for his side, Jamaica Tallawahs, taking 17 wickets and scoring 138 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 122.

On the other hand, Azam Khan, who represented Barbados Royals, however, scored 257 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.55 and at a strike rate of 127 including three half-centuries.

Here is the Caribbean Premier League 2022 Team of the Tournament.