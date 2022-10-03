Here Are The Details of Suzuki’s Bike Installment Plans

Bikes are garnering a lot of interest in Pakistan these days following petrol and car price hikes. Although, bike prices have also increased massively, making it difficult for people to buy new bikes.

Fortunately, three major bike makers in Pakistan have installment plans that can allow for a relatively easy purchase. In this article, we will look at the installment plan features of Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) bikes.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s 7th Avenue Flyover Opened For Public

The plans are as follows:

GS 150

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 Easy Monthly Installments (EMI) Price Rs. 251,000 Down Payment (35%) Rs. 87,850 Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 6,850 24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,600

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI Down Payment (50%) Rs. 125,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 7,100 18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 4,800

GD 110S

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI Price Rs. 229,000 Down Payment (35%) Rs. 80,150 Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 6,250 24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,100

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI Down Payment (50%) Rs. 114,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 6,400 18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 7,250

GR 150

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI Price Rs. 365,000 Down Payment (35%) Rs. 127,750 Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 10,000 24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,100

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI Down Payment (50%) Rs. 182,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 10,250 18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 8,250

It bears mentioning that PSMC is currently offering the most extensive installment plans to its customers across Pakistan. In comparison, Atlas Honda only offers installment plans to specific debit or credit card holders, while Yamaha only offers a 4-month 0% mark-up plan in specific cities only.

ALSO READ Government Officially Exempts Parliamentarians From Toll Taxes

Therefore, for those looking to buy new bikes through installments, Suzuki is currently the most favorable option.