Here Are The Details of Suzuki’s Bike Installment Plans

By Waleed Shah | Published Oct 3, 2022 | 1:50 pm

Bikes are garnering a lot of interest in Pakistan these days following petrol and car price hikes. Although, bike prices have also increased massively, making it difficult for people to buy new bikes.

Fortunately, three major bike makers in Pakistan have installment plans that can allow for a relatively easy purchase. In this article, we will look at the installment plan features of Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) bikes.

ALSO READ

The plans are as follows:

GS 150
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 Easy Monthly Installments (EMI)
Price Rs. 251,000
Down Payment (35%) Rs. 87,850
Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 6,850
24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,600
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI
Down Payment (50%) Rs. 125,500
Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 7,100
18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 4,800
GD 110S
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI
Price Rs. 229,000
Down Payment (35%) Rs. 80,150
Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 6,250
24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,100
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI
Down Payment (50%) Rs. 114,500
Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 6,400
18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 7,250
GR 150
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI
Price Rs. 365,000
Down Payment (35%) Rs. 127,750
Per Month Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs. 10,000
24th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 5,100
0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI
Down Payment (50%) Rs. 182,500
Per Month Installment – (Till 17th Month) Rs. 10,250
18th Month Installment – (Last Installment) Rs. 8,250

It bears mentioning that PSMC is currently offering the most extensive installment plans to its customers across Pakistan. In comparison, Atlas Honda only offers installment plans to specific debit or credit card holders, while Yamaha only offers a 4-month 0% mark-up plan in specific cities only.

ALSO READ

Therefore, for those looking to buy new bikes through installments, Suzuki is currently the most favorable option.

Waleed Shah

An automotive enthusiast with a knack for written expression.

close
>