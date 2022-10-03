NCA Opens Undergraduate Programs Admissions for 2023

The National College of Arts (NCA) has opened its admissions to undergraduate programs for academic session 2023 in its Lahore and Rawalpindi campuses.

According to details, it will grant admissions against the domiciled quota, open merit, and self-finance for all provinces and federally administered territories, which includes Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The Lahore campus is offering admissions to undergraduate degrees in Architecture, Fine Arts, Musicology, Film & TV, Cultural Studies, and Design, including Visual Communication Design (VCD), Textile Design, Product Design, and Ceramic Design.

In addition, it has opened admissions for Bachelors of Architecture, Fine Arts, and Design, which involves VCD and Textile Design, at the Rawalpindi campus.

It is pertinent to mention that seats in each degree program have been allocated to provinces and federal territories in accordance with the Government of Pakistan’s policy regarding admissions to public educational institutes.

ALSO READ Amenities in Bahria Town Phase 7 Rawalpindi

The last date to apply at the mentioned campuses is 20 October 2022, while schedules for tests, interviews, and test centers will be announced on the websites of NCA and the National Testing Service (NTS).

Moreover, additional information regarding eligibility criteria, fee structure, and application procedure has been given in the advertisement.