Amenities in Bahria Town Phase 7 Rawalpindi

Bahria Town is a real estate development that is synonymous with high-class living standards. Every project developed by Bahria Town is equally well equipped with regard to the necessary amenities.

Not just for Pakistanis but also for expats and foreign investors, Bahria Town is the top investment location. Since the company’s founding in 1996, it has shaped Pakistan’s environment and people’s lives.

Bahria Town creates value-added, master-planned communities that house thousands of families and offer them a full range of living experiences.

The society has 9 phases, divided into two residential compounds, one on either side of the Grand Trunk Road. The Bahria Expressway connects the two compounds. Bahria Town Phase 7 is one of the 9 phases and is a top investment location.

If you’re looking for House for sale in Bahria Town Phase 7, Flat for sale in Bahria Town Phase 7, or Plots for sale in Bahira Town Phase 7, you must look at all the amenities available.

Bahria Town provides a quality living standard. It is ideally situated in Islamabad and is close to Rawalpindi. Housing societies like DHA, Park View City, and Bahria Enclave are nearby. A total of 791.20 kanals make up Bahria Town Phases 7 and 8 in Rawalpindi.

The success of Bahria Towns’ Phase 7 has attracted a sizable clientele. This location is favored by foreign investors, businesses, and tenants. It consists of a strong network of long-standing Bahria housing projects.

It is still developing, making it tough to leave it out of the top residential and investment destinations in Islamabad. Bahria Town Phase 7 offers plenty of amenities for its residents:

Educational Institutions

Schools in the neighborhood uphold comparable standards and quality education that meets certain criteria because Bahria’s housing projects cater to the upper class of society.

There are a lot of options for different age groups. ACE International Academy and Roots Millennium School Most parents prefer to send their young children to a school close to their home.

It saves them the hassle of commuting and time, along with the safety of children. Additionally, Bahria Town is only 30 minutes away from a number of opportunities for higher education, and Islamabad itself is a cluster of fantastic schools, colleges, and universities.

Entertainment Facilities

A variety of family-friendly, kid-friendly, and adult-oriented entertainment options are available in Bahria Town Islamabad’s facilities.

In addition to each sector having its own park and playground, Bahria Town Islamabad also boasts a private zoo called the Bahria Enclave Zoo, where you can spend a day having fun with your family. Also, numerous spas, gyms, and health clubs are conveniently located in all areas.

In addition, nearby locations have cricket grounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, golf courses, restaurants serving delectable cuisines, and ice cream parlors.

Fast food chains like Subway, Domino’s Pizza, and KFC are all available. White Rose Marquee, Midway Inn Hotel, KALLISTO, and Quetta Tea Cafe are just a few of the well-known restaurants in this area. Some of the top cafes and bakeries in the region include Chaaye Khaana, Funky Bake, and Rahat Bakers.

Phase 4 of Bahria Town Islamabad features The Arena, a movie theatre where locals may enjoy 2D and 3D films with their loved ones. On-site amenities include a café and a gaming area. In short, Bahria Town Islamabad offers entertainment for all ages.

Maintenance Facilites

Bahria Town offers all residents 24/7 access to home maintenance services. Calling a single number will get you all maintenance services.

Maintenance services include carpenters, plumbers, electricians, sewerage cleaners, and other professionals that are available with just a phone call and offer assistance without charge.

Additionally, they make sure that all public spaces and amenities are always kept up and in the best possible shape.

Security

With its own security system, Bahria Town offers its citizens a safe and secure way of life. The lives and possessions of its inhabitants are protected by independent police stations, command centers, and CCTV security systems.

Security cameras are used to monitor the area at all key community places as well as at entry and exit points. The internal security system of Bahria Town is equipped with mobile vans and qualified staff that continuously patrol the given area.

Medical Facilities

Bahria Town offers all the medical facilities to every resident. Every neighborhood in Bahria Town Islamabad has a hospital or medical facility close by to handle any unanticipated emergency. Mumtaz Medical Center and Maryam Memorial Hospital are good hospitals in Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

Shopping

The residents of Bahria Town Islamabad can find everyday essentials and necessities very easily, thanks to the number of small supermarkets, malls, and markets. There are a lot of options: Greenvalley Premium Hypermarket, Punjab Cash and Carry, and numerous other stores.

A lot of brands have opened their outlets in Bahria Town. You can find clothing, shoes, and home accessories all available.

Mosques

Bahria Town has mosques located every few kilometers. Jamia Masjid Rashida and Safari Villas Mosque are two of the mosques in this area. Eid prayer, Taraweeh, and all other religious activities take place here with full zeal and enthusiasm.

All the mosques are air-conditioned with breathtaking Islamic architecture and decor. They offer a tranquil environment for people to fulfill their religious obligations. There is also lovely calligraphy in the works of some of the most well-known calligraphers in the world.

Banks

Branches of different banks are available for residents of Bahria Town Phase 7. Some of the banks located in the area are Standard Chartered, Meezan, UBL, Askari Bank, Emaan, and Allied Bank.

Emergency/Rescue Services

Bahria Town offers the best emergency services. The firefighters are highly skilled and professional. They reach as soon as possible anywhere, anytime, responding to any emergency situation.

They ensure community safety, quality of life, and confidence by minimizing the impact of hazards and emergency incidents on the people and environment.