Babusar Top Travel Schedule Announced by Administration

Diamer District Administration of Diamer has revealed the new travel schedule for Babusar Top due to recent snowfall and hazardous driving conditions. The scenic tourist attraction witnessed its first snow of the season last week. Following that, the massive influx of tourists has caused heavy traffic on the highway.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Diamer informed the District Administration of Mansehra in a letter that travel on the Babusar Top highway has become treacherous. Hence, the department has developed a schedule of travel to and from the destination.

The schedule entails that you can only travel to, from, or through the Babusar Top highway from 6 AM to 6 PM. Prior to or past these hours, no vehicle will be allowed on that highway. Furthermore, the authorities will stop the vehicles traveling on Babusar Top Road after 6 p.m. at zero point.

This schedule will remain in effect for the remainder of the season as the days continue to get shorter and roads become increasingly slippery due to snowfall.

Babusar Top and its adjacent areas received their first autumn rain and light snow of the season, indicating the advent of winter. Rain and snow in the northern regions have caused the temperature to dip considerably, and the locals have started moving from Gitti Das and Babusar to Chilas in the Diamer District.

According to the weather forecast, Kashmir, upper Punjab, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad will likely receive rainfall and thunderstorms in the next 24 hours, while the weather in the northern areas of Pakistan will remain partly cloudy.

The administration has advised the locals and tourists to plan their trips with caution to avoid inconvenience.