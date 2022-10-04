CJP Terms Disqualification Over ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ Clause as ‘Draconian’ Punishment

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial, has termed Article 62(1)(f) of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan as a ‘draconian’ constitutional provision.
This observation from the CJP emerged from the hearing of a case filed in the Supreme Court by former PTI senator, Faisal Vawda, against his lifetime disqualification by the Election Commission and the subsequent decision by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
A three-member bench headed by Justice Bandial is hearing the review petition. During the hearing, the CJP observed, “Article 62(1)(f) is a draconian provision,” and added, “this case will be heard with utmost care.”
Article 62(1)(f) states:
A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law.
Dozens of politicians have been disqualified for life under this article for possessing fake educational degrees, dual nationalities, and concealing assets.
Former Prime Minister and PML-N’s supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif, and former PTI leader, Jehangir Tareen, are two of the most notable politicians to face lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f).