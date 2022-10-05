Islamabad High Court Orders Removal of Aabpara-Melody Road Barricades

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered relevant authorities to remove roadblocks from Aabpara-Melody Road in response to a petition against the closure of major thoroughfares.

A media report states that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the possible closure of major roads across Islamabad. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz appeared before the court in this regard.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel stated that the road in front of Lal Masjid is also barricaded. Displeased with the situation, the judge ordered DC Irfan Nawaz to immediately open the road.

The attorney also mentioned the Aabpara-Melody road in that discussion. Justice Kayani advised the public to contact their representatives to assert their rights, adding that the High Court will soon issue an order on the road closure.

The petition also condemned the Islamabad police’s unlawful arrests of civilians. The chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, and inspector general of Islamabad were added as parties to the suit.

Public Transport Facility

Capital Development Authority (CDA) recently launched blue line and green line metro buses in Islamabad to facilitate people along the Islamabad Expressway, Bhara Kahu and surrounding areas.

Recently, the department announced that it will add 13 new routes to its transport network. According to CDA Chairman, Capt. (Retd.) Usman Younis, the first phase will see the provision of transport for six congested routes, with PIMS serving as the central point.

In the second phase, the administration will procure buses for seven additional routes. Meanwhile, CDA is evaluating the feasibility of all routes and is preparing tender documents for various contractors.