Imran Khan Celebrated His Birthday With Rs. 1,960 Cake

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, turned 70 yesterday, as birthday wishes poured in from all over the world.

The PTI Chief celebrated his birthday in an intimate ceremony held in Lahore in which he cut a cake in the presence of other party leaders and a handful of supporters.

Following the birthday party, PTI shared the video of the event on different social media platforms. While the video shows Imran Khan in high spirits, netizens have pointed out the price of the cake, which, for many, is perplexing.

Some internet users have pointed out that Imran Khan cut a 2-pound black forest cake from a renowned bakery, with the cake costing under Rs. 2,000. They have appreciated that, unlike his political rivals who spend fortunes on birthday parties, Imran Khan preferred to celebrate his birthday in a simple fashion.

Born on 5 October 1952, Imran Khan made his debut in 1971. He last donned the Green Shirt in the 1992 World Cup triumph. Two years later in 1994, Imran Khan inaugurated Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

In 1996, Imran Khan laid the foundation of PTI. After a struggle of 22 years, Imran Khan finally became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018. After over three and half years in office, Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion earlier this year in April.