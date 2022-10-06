Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan’s Tri-Nation Series in New Zealand

The tri-nation series in New Zealand, which includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the home side will begin tomorrow, October 7. The series will serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

As per the announced schedule, Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet in the curtain-raiser at the Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch. Both sides will be keen to adapt to the conditions ahead of the mega event.

Despite the absence of many key players in the squad, the Men in Green played fantastic cricket last month. They qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 final and played well in the seven-match T20I series at home against England.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a poor Asia Cup 2022 outing, getting eliminated in the group stages following losses to Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, but bounced back to win the two-match T20I series against the UAE 2-0.

It is worth noting that this will be Pakistan’s first tri-nation tournament in the last four years. Pakistan last played a tri-series in Zimbabwe in 2018, where they won the trophy after defeating Australia in the final.

New Zealand has had a successful year in the shortest format of cricket, winning four successive series away from home. They white-washed Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, and defeated the West Indies 2-1.

The much-awaited series will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports on television as well as their live streaming platforms. Pakistan vs. England live streaming will also be available onCTapmad TV mobile app.

Here are the links for live streaming: