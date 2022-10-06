PCB Chairman Calls Out Biased Reporting by Pakistani Media

Despite years of dominance in white-ball cricket, Babar Azam was heavily criticized for his poor outing in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The right-hander only scored 68 runs in six innings, with a high score of 30.

The all-format captain bounced back in the seven-match T20I series against England, finishing as the series’ second-highest run-scorer with 285 runs at an average of 57.00, including one century and one fifty.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, slammed Babar’s critics, claiming that Virat Kohli’s one century in three years had received so much attention that people had forgotten India’s poor performance in Asia Cup.

Recently, the Indian batting stalwart scored a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, ending his long drought for a century in international cricket. He hit an international century after over 3 years.

Days later, the Pakistan captain struck 110* in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England at National Stadium Karachi, where the Men in Green chased down a record-breaking total.

Mentioning both knocks, the PCB Chairman noted that while Kohli’s century overshadowed the Rohit-led side’s performance in the Asia Cup, Babar received criticism even after striking a century against England.