PCB Launches PSL-Style League for Women Cricketers

PCB has announced its first-ever Women’s League next year in March.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Wants Ramiz Raja to Continue as PCB Chairman and Prove Himself

PCB is finally set to launch the Women’s League after Pakistan Super League and Pakistan Junior League. The Women’s League will be played next year in Rawalpindi alongside the matches of PSL 8.

The tournament will feature four teams competing on a double-league basis for the title. Each team will contain 18 players including 12 Pakistanis and 6 foreigners.

Some of the matches are scheduled to be played on the same day as PSL matches in Rawalpindi. However, the final of the Women’s League will be held a day before the final of PSL 8.

ALSO READ Shadab Stands Firmly Behind His Captain for T20 World Cup

The matches of the Women’s League are scheduled in 2023 between 3 March and 18 March.