Shadab Stands Firmly Behind His Captain for T20 World Cup

Despite the absence of some key players in the setup, Pakistan qualified for the final of the Asia Cup and gave visiting England a tough time in the T20I series, but questions about Babar Azam’s captaincy have been raised by certain quarters.
Former cricketers believe that giving him captaincy is a disservice to his career, as the right-hander has recently gone through a rough patch, but his teammates are totally confident in his abilities to lead the team.
White-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has also shown his belief in the skipper, claiming that the all-format captain will lead the Men in Green to a solid performance in New Zealand and in T20 World Cup in Australia.
I stand firmly with Babar and believe we have what is required to perform strongly in New Zealand and Australia. We just need a couple of confidence and morale-boosting performances, and all pieces will be in their places.
It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led squad arrived in New Zealand earlier this week and will compete in a tri-nation series against the hosts and Bangladesh before heading to Australia for the mega event.
Shadab said, “In my previous column, I wrote about Babar Azam’s leadership. This man is incredible: the more I play with him, the more I learn about the man and the more I admire him!”