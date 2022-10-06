PM Youth Program Invites Applications for National Innovation Award

The Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) has invited applications from young, bright, and innovative individuals with an entrepreneurial mindset for the National Innovation Award.

The award aims to recognize the country’s leading innovators who successfully achieved remarkable feats by providing them with financial support to upscale their innovative ideas.

According to details, there are nine themes in this year’s edition of the award. The first theme is Innovative Governance and Reforms which covers ideas related to responsiveness to citizen services. The second is Climate Change and Environment which covers ideas related to climate mitigation, disaster management, metro-scale pollution reduction, and climate modeling.

The third is Information Technology and Telecom which covers ideas related to AI, 5G, cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data, disparity in access to technology, and healthcare using ICT. The fourth is Sustainable Energy which covers ideas related to electric mobility, smart energy, and transmission and grid issues.

The fifth is Sociology and Philosophy which covers ideas related to intellectual heritage, material culture, the future of work and family, politics, gender, and population.

The sixth is Medical and Healthcare Services. The seventh is Urban Planning which covers ideas related to the preservation of urban space and life, planning of second-tier cities, transportation, and waste collection.

The eighth is Water Management and Sustainability which covers ideas related to irrigation, water conservation, and waste and water treatment. The last is Food Security which covers ideas related to agriculture and nutrition and sustainable food eco-system.

You can apply for the National Innovation Award at the official portal of the Prime Minister National Innovation Award.