Redmi Pad: An All-in-One Pad for Fun Launched in Pakistan

Xiaomi Pakistan has launched its latest tablet, the Redmi Pad, in Pakistan. The device utilizes state-of-the-art technologies providing consumers with an immersive, high-quality audiovisual experience.

The Redmi Pad comes equipped with quad speakers which are compatible with Dolby Atmos® providing you with unparalleled sound. It also boasts a 10.6” display with a 90Hz refresh rate with lower visual latency giving you a viewing experience like never before.

The Redmi Pad is also the first tablet in the world to have received the SGS low visual fatigue certification, making any viewing relaxing and easy on the eyes. The Redmi Pad is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for low light, which protects your eyes from screen fatigue and makes binge-watching a relaxing pastime.

It also boasts an 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera with FocusFrame technology making it perfect for group video calls.

An 8,000mAh long-lasting battery keeps the Redmi Pad powered for longer movie marathons, gaming, or hours of photography. It comes with a 22.5W in-box charger which also supports 18W fast charging.

Market Availability

The new Redmi Pad is available at local stores, as well as online stores at Corecart, Mistore, and Daraz for PKR 57,499.