Shaheen Afridi Hints at His Comeback for T20 World Cup in Style

Shaheen Shah Afridi shared a dope click from England, hinting at his imminent comeback post his injury.

Shaheen is currently in England for the rehabilitation of his knee injury. The star pacer had missed out on Asia Cup and the home series against England due to the injury. While the Pakistan side is currently in New Zealand for the tri-nation series, the fans are really hoping to see Shaheen Afridi in action at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The star pacer has offered some hope to the fans who are praying for his recovery as he shared a stylish picture with the caption, “Calm before the storm”. Shaheen Afridi is expected to join the team ahead of the World Cup.