State-of-the-Art, 24/7 Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Lahore

Cognitive Healthcare International announced the launch of their 24/7 advanced urgent care clinic, named eClinic, which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning along with superior medical expertise, remote monitoring devices, and mobile applications.

These features enhance the patient experience by providing better quality care, immediate access to health records, and bridging the reach gap between doctors and patients.

eClinic is located at Raya Fairway Commercial, Phase 6, Lahore. The launch event took place on Oct 6, 2022, and was attended by renowned doctors, influencers, and members of the general public/friends of CHI.

Founder & CEO of Cognitive Healthcare International, Faisal Nawaz, remarked, “We are very excited to introduce a 24/7 urgent care clinic in Pakistan. Not only does eClinic digitize healthcare, making it efficient, it also improves the patient journey as compared to the traditional clinic experience.”

He added that the goal of eClinic was to provide accessibility to the highest quality care within an optimal and efficient environment while ensuring the most beneficial patient treatment in a fast, convenient & affordable manner.

Answering the question about the need to introduce a new clinic, the Medical Director, Dr. Faisal Javed, remarked that eClinic could help reduce the volume of patients in hospitals and emergency rooms by providing an accessible alternative.

“At eClinic, you will receive quality urgent care, in a timely and affordable manner,” he said.

eClinic offers a number of services that benefit patients over other traditional clinics, like: